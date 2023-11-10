UK housebuilder Redrow sees annual profit at low end of forecast range

Nov 10 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow RDW.L said on Friday it expects annual profit and revenue to be at the lower end of its forecast range, hurt by a subdued autumn housing market.

The housebuilder in September had forecast fiscal year 2024 profit before tax of between 180 million pounds ($219.9 million) and 200 million pounds and revenue of between 1.65 billion pounds and 1.7 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.8185 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

