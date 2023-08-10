News & Insights

PSN

UK housebuilder Persimmon sees annual profit in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

August 10, 2023 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

Recasts lede, adds background in paragraphs 2,5, quote in paragraph 4

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Persimmon PSN.L said it expects annual profit to be in line with its expectations after posting a 65% slump in the half year period as the housing sector grappled with subdued demand in the wake of rising mortgage rates.

Britain's housing market has slowed in recent months against the backdrop of the Bank of England's sustained run of interest rate rises since December 2021 aimed at taming persistent inflation.

The FTSE 100 firm's underlying operating profit for the six months ended June 30 was 152.2 million pounds ($193.7 million), down from 440.7 million pounds.

A company-compiled median analysts' consensus for full-year profit was 348 million pounds.

"While there are potential signs of some mortgage rates reducing from recent highs, market volatility is likely to continue and affordability concerns remain," the company said in a statement.

However, Persimmon reiterated its home build target of 9,000 for this fiscal year.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla in London; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Kate Holton)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.