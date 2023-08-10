UK housebuilder Persimmon sees annual profit in line with expectations

Recasts lede, adds background in paragraphs 2,5, quote in paragraph 4

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Persimmon PSN.L said it expects annual profit to be in line with its expectations after posting a 65% slump in the half year period as the housing sector grappled with subdued demand in the wake of rising mortgage rates.

Britain's housing market has slowed in recent months against the backdrop of the Bank of England's sustained run of interest rate rises since December 2021 aimed at taming persistent inflation.

The FTSE 100 firm's underlying operating profit for the six months ended June 30 was 152.2 million pounds ($193.7 million), down from 440.7 million pounds.

A company-compiled median analysts' consensus for full-year profit was 348 million pounds.

"While there are potential signs of some mortgage rates reducing from recent highs, market volatility is likely to continue and affordability concerns remain," the company said in a statement.

However, Persimmon reiterated its home build target of 9,000 for this fiscal year.

($1 = 0.7857 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla in London; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Kate Holton)

