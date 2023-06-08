UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson flags slowdown worries after HY profit fall

Adds sector context in paragraphs 2 & 3, CEO comment in paragraph 4, sales rate in paragraph 5

June 8 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings CRST.L on Thursday warned of further slowdown in the housing market, after the British housebuilder reported a more than 60% slump in half-year profit, as elevated mortgage rates and broader economic worries dampened demand.

The prospects of further interest rate hikes by the Bank of England have stymied hopes of a strong recovery in the UK housing sector, after a smaller-than-expected decline in the inflation rate in April prompted bond yields to rise and forced some lenders to rein in or reprice their mortgage offers.

House prices are expected to fall further this year due to weakening demand fuelled by high borrowing costs, while British lenders approved fewer home loans in April than the month before, signalling a renewed slowdown in the housing market.

If interest rates continued to remain elevated for a sustained period of time, it would make market conditions worse and would impact demand and confidence again, CEO Peter Truscott said in a statement.

The Surrey-headquartered company said weekly sales per outlet stood at 0.54 units during the half-year period, a slight improvement from 0.52 units logged for the first 11 weeks of the calendar year.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC company said adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months ended April 30 stood at 20.9 million pounds ($26 million), compared with 52.5 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8037 pounds)

