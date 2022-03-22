UK housebuilder Crest Nicholson flags rise in building costs due to Ukraine crisis

March 22 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc CRST.L said on Tuesday input costs were likely to increase due to rising energy costs and raw material supply disruption caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The company, which focuses on suburban areas outside London and in southern England, said it was currently able to offset cost increases through strong house prices.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

