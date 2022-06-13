UK housebuilder Countryside launches formal sale process

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

Countryside Partnerships has launched a formal process to sell itself, the British housebuilder said on Monday, weeks after it rejected a $1.9 billion proposal from San Francisco-based investor Inclusive Capital.

The company said Inclusive Capital will participate in the formal sale process, and it is currently not in talks with any other potential suitor.

