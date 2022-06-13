UK housebuilder Countryside launches formal sale process

June 13 (Reuters) - Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L has launched a formal process to sell itself, the British housebuilder said on Monday, weeks after it rejected a $1.9 billion proposal from San Francisco-based investor Inclusive Capital.

The company said Inclusive Capital will participate in the formal sale process, and it is currently not in talks with any other potential suitor.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

