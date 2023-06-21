News & Insights

UK housebuilder Berkeley's annual profit jumps

June 21, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

June 21 (Reuters) - Berkeley Group Holdings BKGH.L on Wednesday posted a nearly 10% jump in its annual profit, although the British high-end homebuilder flagged its future delivery of new homes is being challenged by planning environment and regulatory uncertainty.

Berkeley, which operates across London, Birmingham and the South of England, reported a pre-tax profit for the year ended April 30 of 604 million pounds ($772.5 million), compared with 551.5 million pounds reported a year earlier. The homebuilder had forecast a pre-tax profit of about 600 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7819 pounds)

