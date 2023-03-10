UK housebuilder Berkeley maintains outlook amid market volatility

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc BKGH.L kept its 2023 outlook unchanged on Friday and said it was taking a cautious approach to releasing new phases to the market amid volatility.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE developer, which caters to a high-end market, said housing sales since September-end were around 25% lower than the first five months of the financial year.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla and Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

