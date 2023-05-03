News & Insights

UK housebuilder Barratt sees annual profit in line with market expectations

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

May 03, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L said on Wednesday it expected its full-year profit outlook to be in line with market forecasts as it became the latest major British housebuilder to retain its annual build target.

The FTSE 100 firm, Britain's largest homebuilder by output, said average weekly net private reservations per active outlet stood at 0.65 units in the fiscal year to April 23, up from 0.49 reported for January.

