UK housebuilder Barratt sees annual profit in line with market expectations

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments Plc BDEV.L said on Wednesday it expected its full-year profit outlook to be in line with market forecasts as it became the latest major British housebuilder to retain its annual build target.

The FTSE 100 firm, Britain's largest homebuilder by output, said average weekly net private reservations per active outlet stood at 0.65 units in the fiscal year to April 23, up from 0.49 reported for January.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton)

((Suban.Abdulla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.