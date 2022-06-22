UK house prices up 12.4% in year to April - ONS

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - British house prices in April were 12.4% higher than a year earlier, the second-biggest annual rise in figures going back to 2006, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The big price rise bucks signs of a slowdown in other measures of house prices, and is the largest annual increase in the ONS series since a record-high in June 2021, just ahead of the expiry of a tax break on property purchases.

London continued to see the smallest house price rises of any region, with prices up 7.9% compared with a year before.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.