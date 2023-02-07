UK house prices unchanged in January after four months of falls

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British house prices were unchanged in January after falling in month-on-month terms in each of the previous four months, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.9%, the weakest increase in three years, Halifax said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Sarah Young)

