UK house prices unchanged in January after four months of falls

February 07, 2023 — 02:07 am EST

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - British house prices were unchanged in January after falling in month-on-month terms in each of the previous four months, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

The annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.9%, the weakest increase in three years, Halifax said.

