By contrast, higher earners were probably able to use coronavirus pandemic savings to fund property purchases, Galley said in a statement.

(Reporting by William Schomberg Editing by David Goodman and Frank Jack Daniel)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.