UK house prices slide again in December, down 1.5% m/m: Halifax

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - British house prices fell 1.5% in December from November, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

December's drop dragged down the annual rate of house price growth to 2.0% from 4.6% in November, the lowest reading since October 2019.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

