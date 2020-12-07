UK house prices show biggest annual rise since 2016 - Halifax

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - British house prices showed their biggest annual rise since June 2016 last month, rising by 7.6% compared with a year earlier, monthly figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Monday.

Halifax said house prices rose by 1.2% on the month in November alone, and that they had risen by 6.5% over the past five months, the biggest rise since 2004.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.