UK house prices rise by most in six years - Nationwide

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose faster than expected in December to record their biggest annual increase in six years, as tax incentives and COVID-driven appetite for larger homes continued to boost demand, mortgage lender Nationwide said.

House prices rose by 0.8% in December alone, barely slowing from the 0.9% recorded in November, and were 7.3% higher than a year earlier, well above forecasts in a Reuters poll of a 6.7% rise.

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

