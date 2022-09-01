UK house prices rise by monthly 0.8% in August - Nationwide

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at a faster monthly pace in August than in July, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.

House prices last month were 0.8% higher than in July when they rose by 0.2% from June.

Prices were 10.0% higher than in August 2021, a slowdown from July's 11.0% increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly and annual price rises of 0.1% and 8.9% respectively in July.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.