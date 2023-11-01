News & Insights

UK house prices rise by almost 1% in October -Nationwide

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

November 01, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British house prices in October were 0.9% higher than in September, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday.

Compared with October last year, prices were down 3.3%, a less sharp fall than September's 5.3% drop, Nationwide said.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Jason Neely)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.