UK house prices rise by almost 1% in October -Nationwide

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British house prices in October were 0.9% higher than in September, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Wednesday.

Compared with October last year, prices were down 3.3%, a less sharp fall than September's 5.3% drop, Nationwide said.

