UK house prices rise at slowest pace since 2013 - Halifax

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at the slowest pace in more than six years in September, mortgage lender Halifax said on Monday in a latest sign of how Brexit is weighing on the housing market.

House prices rose 1.1% year-on-year after a 1.8% rise in August, Halifax said.

On the month, house prices fell 0.4%, after a 0.2% rise in August.

(Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.