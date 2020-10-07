UK house prices rise at fastest annual pace since 2016: Halifax

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose last month at the fastest annual pace since June 2016, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

House prices were 7.3% higher than in September last year, compared with annual growth of 5.2% in August.

Halifax said house prices rose 1.6% between August and September.

