UK house prices rise 0.4% in August - Halifax

British house prices rose in August although a "more challenging period" lies ahead, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

House prices increased by 0.4% month-on-month in August after a 0.1% dip in July, Halifax said. In annual terms, house prices were 11.5% higher, the lowest such rate in three months.

"With house price to income affordability ratios already historically high, a more challenging period for house prices should be expected," Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax mortgages, said.

