UK house prices post fourth month of growth in February - Halifax

British house prices rose in February for the fourth month running, according to a survey from mortgage lender Halifax on Friday that added to signs of renewed confidence in the housing market.

Halifax said house prices increased 0.3% month-on-month after a 0.4% rise in January. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.2% uptick.

In annual terms, house prices rose 2.8% in February, slowing from growth of 4.1% in January due to base effects.

