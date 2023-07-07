UK house prices post biggest annual drop since 2011: Halifax

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British house prices fell last month in annual terms at the fastest rate in 12 years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

House prices dropped 2.6% year-on-year in June, after a 1.1% fall in May, Halifax said. It was the largest such fall since June 2011.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)

