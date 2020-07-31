UK house prices jump in July - Nationwide

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDDIE KEOGH

British house prices jumped in July, erasing around half the losses that were recorded during May and June due to COVID-19, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped in July, erasing around half the losses that were recorded during May and June due to COVID-19, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

House prices rose by 1.7% in July, well above gains forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, after dropping 1.6% in June and 1.7% in May, and are now 1.5% higher than a year ago.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters