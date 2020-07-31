UK house prices jump in July - Nationwide

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped in July, erasing around half the losses that were recorded during May and June due to COVID-19, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

House prices rose by 1.7% in July, well above gains forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, after dropping 1.6% in June and 1.7% in May, and are now 1.5% higher than a year ago.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)

