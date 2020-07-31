UK house prices jump by most in 11 years in July

By David Milliken

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - British house prices jumped by the most in 11 years this month, reversing about half their losses due to the impact of COVID-19 on a surge in pent-up demand, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

Average prices rose 1.7% in July, the biggest single-month increase since August 2009, after dropping by 1.6% in June and 1.7% in May.

Compared with a year ago, house prices are 1.5% higher, though but they are 1.6% lower than in April.

House prices were picking up at the start of the year before the pandemic, and Nationwide said a temporary cut to property purchase taxes by finance minister Rishi Sunak would push up prices further in the short term.

"However, there is a risk this proves to be something of a false dawn," Nationwide economist Robert Gardner said, noting that unemployment was forecast to rise sharply later this year when temporary employment support measures end.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by John Stonestreet)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.