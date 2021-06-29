UK house prices jump by 13.4% in 12 months to June -Nationwide

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 13.4% in June compared with the same month last year, the biggest annual increase since November 2004, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

In monthly terms, house prices were 0.7% higher than in May, Nationwide said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to rise by 13.7% in annual terms and by 0.7% from May.

