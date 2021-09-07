UK house prices jump by 0.7% in August - Halifax

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by 0.7% in August, the biggest month-on-month rise for three months and following a 0.4% rise in July, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday.

In annual terms, house price growth cooled to 7.1% from 7.6% in July, the weakest reading for five months.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

