UK house prices fall for first time in 13 months, Halifax says

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - House prices in Britain fell for the first time in more than a year in July when they edged down by 0.1% from June, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday.

In annual terms, prices rose by 11.8% after a 12.5% increase in June.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.