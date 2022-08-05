UK house prices fall for first time in 13 months, Halifax says

House prices in Britain fell for the first time in more than a year in July when they edged down by 0.1% from June, figures from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Friday.

In annual terms, prices rose by 11.8% after a 12.5% increase in June.

