UK house prices fall by most since 2009: Nationwide

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British house prices in August were 5.3% lower than a year earlier, their biggest annual decline since July 2009 as higher interest rates reduced demand from buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

Prices dropped by 0.8% in August alone, the largest monthly fall since March, after a 0.3% decline in July, Nationwide's figures showed.

"The softening is not surprising, given the extent of the rise in borrowing costs in recent months, which has resulted in activity in the housing market running well below pre-pandemic levels," Nationwide Chief Economist Robert Gardner said.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates 14 times since December 2021 to 5.25%, and financial markets expect another rate increase this month to 5.5%.

Mortgage approvals had been running around 20% below 2019 levels, a trend which looks likely to continue, Gardner said.

Nonetheless, Nationwide expects a "soft landing" for the housing market as it predicted unemployment would not rise above 5% and wages were growing fast in nominal terms.

