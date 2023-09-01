UK house prices fall by most since 2009: Nationwide

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British house prices in August were 5.3% lower than a year earlier, their biggest annual decline since July 2009, after a 3.8% drop in July, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

Prices dropped by 0.8% in August alone, after a 0.3% decline a month earlier, Nationwide said.

