UK house prices fall by most since 2009: Nationwide

Credit: REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

September 01, 2023 — 02:06 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - British house prices in August were 5.3% lower than a year earlier, their biggest annual decline since July 2009, after a 3.8% drop in July, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Friday.

Prices dropped by 0.8% in August alone, after a 0.3% decline a month earlier, Nationwide said.

