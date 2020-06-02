UK house prices fall by most since 2009 as COVID hits- Nationwide

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May as the coronavirus crisis hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's house prices fell by the most in more than 11 years in May as the coronavirus crisis hammered the market, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

Nationwide said its measure of house prices fell by 1.7% last month from April, the biggest decline since February 2009.

In annual terms, prices rose by 1.8%, slowing from 3.7% in April.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a monthly fall of 1.0% and an annual rise of 2.8%.

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More