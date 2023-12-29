UK house prices fall 1.8% in year to December, says Nationwide

Adds background in paragraphs 3-5, quotes 6-7, forecast 8

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British house prices fell by 1.8% in the 12 months to December, a bigger drop than expected, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a drop of 1.4%.

In month-on-month terms, prices in December were flat compared with November.

Britain's housing market, which enjoyed a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been hit by higher borrowing costs after the Bank of England pushed up interest rates in its battle against high inflation.

But a fall in mortgage rates in recent weeks has led to signs that the market might have bottomed out.

"Housing market activity was weak throughout 2023," said Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide.

"The total number of transactions has been running at (about) 10% below pre-pandemic levels over the past six months, with those involving a mortgage down even more (about 20%), reflecting the impact of higher borrowing costs," he added.

Over the course of 2024, house prices are likely to show a small drop or remain broadly flat, Nationwide said.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Jason Neely and Jon Boyle)

