UK house prices fall 1.8% in year to December -Nationwide

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British house prices fell by 1.8% in the 12 months to December, a bigger drop than expected, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a drop of 1.4%.

In month-on-month terms, prices in December were flat compared with November.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Jason Neely)

