News & Insights

UK house prices fall 1.8% in year to December -Nationwide

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Winning

December 29, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Sachin Ravikumar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - British house prices fell by 1.8% in the 12 months to December, a bigger drop than expected, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a drop of 1.4%.

In month-on-month terms, prices in December were flat compared with November.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Jason Neely)

((saisachin.r@tr.com; Twitter: @sachinr27;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.