UK house prices edge up in October

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFAN WERMUTH

Growth in British house prices, which has slowed almost to a halt ahead of Brexit, picked up a bit of speed in October after touching an eight-month low in September, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide.

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Growth in British house prices, which has slowed almost to a halt ahead of Brexit, picked up a bit of speed in October after touching an eight-month low in September, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide.

House prices rose by 0.4% on the year, Nationwide said on Tuesday. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to another rise of 0.2%.

In October alone, house prices rose by 0.2%, also slightly stronger than forecasts of no change.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters