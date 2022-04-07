UK house price surge continues unabated in March - Halifax

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - British house prices grew strongly again in March, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed on Thursday.

House prices grew by 1.4% month-on-month in March, the biggest rise in six months.

Compared with a year ago, house prices were 11.0% higher, Halifax said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)

