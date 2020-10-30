UK house price inflation speeds up again - Nationwide

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by the most in nearly six years in annual terms in October, jumping by 5.8%, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

Prices rose by 0.8% from September, a slight slowdown in the monthly growth pace.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 5.2% annual increase and a monthly rise of 0.4%.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Paul Sandle)

