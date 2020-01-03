UK house price growth tops 1% for first time in a year -Nationwide

British house prices rose in annual terms by more than 1% for the first time in 12 months in December, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Friday.

House prices increased by 1.4% compared with December 2018, Nationwide said, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

In December alone, house prices rose by 0.1%, compared with a median forecast in the poll for no change.

