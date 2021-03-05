UK house price growth slows for a third month: Halifax

British house price growth slowed for a third month running in February, a further sign that the pandemic boom in Britain's housing market is fading, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

House prices rose by 5.2% in annual terms, following a 5.4% rise in January, Halifax said.

In February alone, house prices fell by 0.1% after a 0.4% drop in January.

