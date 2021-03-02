UK house price growth picks up unexpectedly in Feb - Nationwide

British house price growth picked up unexpectedly last month, rising to 6.9% in annual terms from 6.4% in January, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday.

In February alone, prices rose 0.7%, more than reversing a 0.2% decline in January. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.3% drop in February.

