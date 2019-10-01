UK house price growth hits 8-month low in Sept - Nationwide

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British house price growth touched an eight-month low in annual terms in September, according to a survey on Tuesday from mortgage lender Nationwide.

House prices rose 0.2% on the year, slowing from a 0.6% increase in August, Nationwide said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5% rise.

In September alone, house prices fell 0.2% against expectations for a 0.1% rise.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.