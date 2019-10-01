UK house price growth hits 8-month low in Sept - Nationwide

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUZANNE PLUNKETT

British house price growth touched an eight-month low in annual terms in September, according to a survey on Tuesday from mortgage lender Nationwide.

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British house price growth touched an eight-month low in annual terms in September, according to a survey on Tuesday from mortgage lender Nationwide.

House prices rose 0.2% on the year, slowing from a 0.6% increase in August, Nationwide said. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a 0.5% rise.

In September alone, house prices fell 0.2% against expectations for a 0.1% rise.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters