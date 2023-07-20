UK homebuilder Vistry flags tough market conditions, retains FY profit forecast

Adds CEO quote in paragraph and background in paragraph 4

July 20 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Vistry Group VTYV.L on Thursday joined its bigger rivals in flagging an intensifying slowdown in the housing market as a surge in mortgage rates in recent months weighed heavily on demand.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC firm, which works with local authorities and housing associations to build affordable homes, reaffirmed its forecast of adjusted pre-tax profit for the year ending Dec. 31 in excess of 450 million pounds.

"Partnerships is demonstrating its resilience and remains on track to deliver revenue growth in the full year," Chief Executive Greg Fitzgerald said in a statement, referring to the part of the business that builds homes for local government.

British housebuilders have flagged economic headwinds from higher interest rates, which have hit demand and building rates, as the Bank of England battles the highest inflation rate among the big rich economies.

