UK homebuilder Vistry appoints Tim Lawlor as CFO

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Britain's Vistry Group Plc said on Friday Tim Lawlor will join the housebuilder as its next chief financial officer (CFO).

Lawlor, currently the CFO at homebuilder Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L which Vistry bought last month, replaces Earl Sibley, who is assuming the position of chief operating officer.

