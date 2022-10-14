UK homebuilder Vistry appoints Tim Lawlor as CFO

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Vistry Group Plc VTYV.L said on Friday Tim Lawlor will join the housebuilder as its next chief financial officer (CFO).

Lawlor, currently the CFO at homebuilder Countryside Partnerships CSPC.L which Vistry bought last month, replaces Earl Sibley, who is assuming the position of chief operating officer.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

