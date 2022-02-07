UK homebuilder Taylor Wimpey appoints Jennie Daly as CEO

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Taylor Wimpey Plc TW.L said on Monday it has appointed insider Jennie Daly as the British homebuilder's chief executive officer after incumbent Pete Redfern announced his decision last December to step down from the role.

Daly's appointment would become effective after the conclusion of the annual general meeting on April 26, the company said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.