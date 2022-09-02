PSN

UK homebuilder stocks slump as HSBC warns sector on cusp of downturn

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHN SIBLEY

Shares in British homebuilders tumbled on Friday after analysts at HSBC warned that the United Kingdom is on the cusp of a housing downturn, as a steep climb in mortgage rates casts a cloud over demand.

HSBC's Building Materials team predicts a 20% slump in UK housing demand for a year from this autumn, the brokerage wrote in a note. Britain's housebuilders' index .FTNMX402020 fell about 4% to its lowest in nearly nine years.

The brokerage downgraded all UK housebuilders under its coverage to "hold" from "buy", except for high-end homebuilder Berkeley Group BKGH.L, whose rating was cut to "reduce" from "hold". Meanwhile, it kept its "buy" rating on Vistry VTYV.L.

Berkeley, Barratt BDEV.L, Persimmon PSN.L and Taylor Wimpey TW.L led declines on the FTSE 100 .FTSE, falling between 2% and 5%.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

