UK homebuilder Redrow sees 2022 results at pre-COVID levels

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow Plc RDW.L said on Friday it expects its 2022 results to be similar to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, helped by a pick-up in home sales and prices.

The FTSE-250 firm also sees cost inflation to be around 5% for the current financial year, driven by material shortages and supply chain issues.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

