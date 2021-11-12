RDW

UK homebuilder Redrow sees 2022 results at pre-COVID levels

British homebuilder Redrow Plc said on Friday it expects its 2022 results to be similar to levels seen before the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, helped by a pick-up in home sales and prices.

The FTSE-250 firm also sees cost inflation to be around 5% for the current financial year, driven by material shortages and supply chain issues.

