News & Insights

RDW

UK homebuilder Redrow reinstates profit forecast after annual earnings fall

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

September 13, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow RDW.L on Wednesday pointed to persistent distress in the housing sector and reinstated profit forecast for fiscal year 2024, after it posted an about 4% decline in annual earnings ahead of market view.

The Wales-based builder, which constructs bigger houses than rival housebuilders and sells them to second or third-time movers, posted underlying profit before tax of 395 million pounds ($493.1 million), compared with company-compiled analysts' consensus estimates of 367 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8010 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.