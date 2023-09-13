UK homebuilder Redrow reinstates profit forecast after annual earnings fall

Sept 13 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Redrow RDW.L on Wednesday pointed to persistent distress in the housing sector and reinstated profit forecast for fiscal year 2024, after it posted an about 4% decline in annual earnings ahead of market view.

The Wales-based builder, which constructs bigger houses than rival housebuilders and sells them to second or third-time movers, posted underlying profit before tax of 395 million pounds ($493.1 million), compared with company-compiled analysts' consensus estimates of 367 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8010 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru and Suban Abdulla in London; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

