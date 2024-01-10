UK homebuilder Persimmon flags tough market conditions in 2024

Adds sector context in paragraph 2, details from statement in paragraphs 3-5

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L said on Wednesday that the housing market conditions would remain challenging this year, as broader economic woes continue to fuel affordability concerns.

The British housing sector is set for a recovery helped by lower home loan rates, although macro-economic worries have tempered those hopes after a year marked by subdued demand and profit warnings.

"We anticipate market conditions will remain highly uncertain during 2024, particularly for first-time buyers and with an election likely this year," the company said in a full-year trading statement.

The York, northern England-based company said current forward sales - a key industry measure which gauges near-term demand - was up 2% on the prior year at 1.06 billion pounds ($1.34 billion).

The company, whose homes range from studio apartments to five-bedroom houses, said private average selling price for its homes rose about 5% to about 285,770 pounds in 2023.

The FTSE midcap firm said it built 9,922 new homes in 2023, ahead of its previous forecast of 9,500 homes.

($1 = 0.7881 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.