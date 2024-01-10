News & Insights

UK homebuilder Persimmon flags tough market conditions in 2024

Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

January 10, 2024 — 02:19 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Persimmon PSN.L said on Wednesday that the housing market conditions would remain challenging this year, as broader economic woes continue to fuel affordability concerns.

The British housing sector is set for a recovery helped by lower home loan rates, although macro-economic worries have tempered those hopes after a year marked by subdued demand and profit warnings.

"We anticipate market conditions will remain highly uncertain during 2024, particularly for first-time buyers and with an election likely this year," the company said in a full-year trading statement.

The York, northern England-based company said current forward sales - a key industry measure which gauges near-term demand - was up 2% on the prior year at 1.06 billion pounds ($1.34 billion).

The company, whose homes range from studio apartments to five-bedroom houses, said private average selling price for its homes rose about 5% to about 285,770 pounds in 2023.

The FTSE midcap firm said it built 9,922 new homes in 2023, ahead of its previous forecast of 9,500 homes.

