UK homebuilder Persimmon flags subdued market throughout 2024; profit slumps

March 12 (Reuters) - British homebuilder Persimmon PSN.L said on Tuesday market conditions were expected to remain subdued throughout this year and near-term outlook remained "uncertain", after it reported an about 52% slump in 2023 profit, missing the market view.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC firm's pre-tax profit was at 351.8 million pounds ($450.5 million) for the full year ended Dec. 31, below the LSEG average analysts' estimate of 359.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7809 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

