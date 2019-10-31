UK homebuilder Crest Nicholson rejigs profit forecast under new CEO

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc CRST.L on Thursday updated its profit forecast for the full year as its new chief executive officer reviews the business and the British homebuilder's strategy to cope with Brexit.

The company now expects a fiscal 2019 pre-tax profit of between 120 million pounds ($155.21 million) and 130 million pounds. It also expects to take a take a 17 million pounds charge in the current financial year.

Crest, which builds houses and flats in London and across England's southern half, said it expects fiscal 2020 revenue to be lower than 2019.

($1 = 0.7732 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pushkala_a; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6749 6633;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.