UK homebuilder Berkeley flags subdued trading conditions

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

December 08, 2023 — 02:09 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Suban Abdulla for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - British high-end homebuilder Berkeley BKGH.L on Friday joined its sector peers in underscoring the difficult trading conditions in the housing market, as high mortgage costs and weak macroeconomic backdrop continue to drive buyers away.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE builder posted an about 5% rise in pre-tax profit at 298 million pounds ($374.8 million) for the six months ended Oct. 31.

($1 = 0.7951 pounds)

