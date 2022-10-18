UK homebuilder Bellway flags moderating demand; annual profit rises 23%

Oct 18 (Reuters) - UK homebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L warned of moderating demand in recent months on Tuesday, pressured by rising mortgage rates as the housing sector stares at the risk of a slowdown amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Bellway, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said underlying pre-tax profit for the full-year ended July 31 rose about 23% to 650.4 million pounds ($738.72 million).

($1 = 0.8804 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

