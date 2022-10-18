UK homebuilder Bellway flags moderating demand after annual profit rise

Adds weekly reservations, background

Oct 18 (Reuters) - UK homebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L warned of moderating demand on Tuesday, pressured by rising mortgage rates as the housing sector stares at the risk of a slowdown amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

UK housebuilders, who have benefited from strong house prices and tax breaks during the pandemic, have been firefighting a surge in building costs, while a rise in mortgage rates since the government's mini-budget last month further pressured homebuyers' purchasing power.

Britain in September cut stamp duty on home purchases, as the new government under Prime Minister Liz Truss sought to revive slowing demand amid rising mortgage rates and signs of cooling in an otherwise heavily undersupplied market.

Bellway said elevated demand since the start of the pandemic has moderated and weekly reservations were 191 per week in the

nine weeks since Aug. 1, compared with 218 per week in the corresponding year-ago period.

Last week, Britain's largest homebuilder Barratt BDEV.L also flagged a fall in annual profit following a plunge in reservations in recent weeks.

Bellway, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said underlying pre-tax profit for the full-year ended July 31 rose about 23% to 650.4 million pounds ($738.72 million).

($1 = 0.8804 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

